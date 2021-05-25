Advertisement

Rise in dangerous high-speed chases worries law enforcement near border

By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As migrants continue to pour into the United States, border counties are seeing a rise in high-speed chases with people illegally transporting undocumented immigrants.

This is putting a strain on border counties, such as Brewster County, which has 6,200 sq. miles and only 10 deputies to cover it. That”s not a recipe for halting the massive inflow of people trying to cross the border and those illegally transporting them.

“We’re having several more incidences than we usually have,” Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said.

With little resistance at the border, the problem is making its way into nearby cities and towns.

“We like to make sure that any of these chases do not make it to our like communities like Alpine and Marathon,” Dodson said.

But communities are in the line of fire.

“We chased one through town that was a stolen car out of Odessa,” Dodson said. “This individual did not care. Stop signs didn’t make a difference to him, nothing.”

It’s not just county officials who are struggling. DPS and Border Patrol are also understaffed, struggling to hold the line. They might even have it worse.

“You know, right now, I feel we’re aiding them,” Dodson said.

Dodson believes the best help will come from the federal government hiring qualified people and getting them to the border. It’s also about helping people understand that running into law enforcement might be their best option.

“We’re the guys who will take restraint,” he said. “They run into one of these rancher’s houses in the middle of the night...it may not be the same.”

