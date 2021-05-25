Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after...
Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of a new overpass begins Monday
Midland Traffic Alert: New Overpass Construction begins along I-20
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
Workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021, during the winter storm that left many...
Texas Legislature close to approving billions to pay for winter storm financial fallout
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments
A Super Tuesday for NASA
A Super Tuesday for NASA