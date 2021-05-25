Odessa College confident heading into national tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Wrangler Softball team will open the 2021 NJCAA D1 Softball National Tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. MST (6 p.m. CST) against Seminole State (OK). The Wranglers are the #11 seed in the tournament while Seminole State is the #6 seed.

Odessa enters the national tournament with a 38-9 record on the season, while Seminole State was 44-4 during the regular season. Odessa defeated Howard 9-5 in the WJCAC tournament final to punch their ticked to Yuma, AZ. This is the first appearance for the Wranglers since 2014.

The 2021 NJCAA D1 National Tournament is being played in Yuma, AZ at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Watch the video above to hear what head coach Jeff Jackson had to say heading into the tournament.

