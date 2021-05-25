Midland man charged with possession of child pornography

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is accused of having sexual images of young girls on his phone.

According to an arrest affidavit, Guillermo Galindo inadvertently outed himself last week when he went to police claiming a local hotel was videotaping him looking at pictures of young girls.

Police then searched his home and found illegal pictures of girls younger than 10.

Galindo has been charged with possession of child pornography.

