Advertisement

Midland man charged with possession of child pornography

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is accused of having sexual images of young girls on his phone.

According to an arrest affidavit, Guillermo Galindo inadvertently outed himself last week when he went to police claiming a local hotel was videotaping him looking at pictures of young girls.

Police then searched his home and found illegal pictures of girls younger than 10.

Galindo has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of a new overpass begins Monday
Midland Traffic Alert: New Overpass Construction begins along I-20
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Congressman August Pfluger speaks outside of a border facility in El Paso on Monday, March 15.
Rep. August Pfluger introduces bills to address Border Crisis in Texas
INTERVIEW: May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Self-care tips to remember for Mental Health Awareness Month
Students compete at the UTPB STEM Academy Field Day.
UTPB STEM Academy hosts field day
INTERVIEW: Rep. August Pfluger's Border Bills
INTERVIEW: Rep. August Pfluger's Border Bills