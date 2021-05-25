Advertisement

Midland man accused of sexually assaulting woman after offering her a ride

Cesar Barraza, 33.
Cesar Barraza, 33.(Midland County Jail)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police have arrested a Midland man who they say sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a ride.

Cesar Barraza, 33, has been charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital early Saturday for a report of a woman who had been assaulted.

The victim told police that hours before, she had gone to a bar with her boyfriend. There they met a man, identified as Barraza, who went with them to a second bar.

While at the bar, the victim’s boyfriend left for the bathroom and never came back, according to the affidavit. Barraza then reportedly told the victim that her boyfriend had left her at the bar.

The victim called for an Uber and walked outside the bar to wait. Barraza then offered to take her home before offering her a ride to where her vehicle was parked at the other bar.

According to the affidavit, the victim accepted the offer and rode with Barraza, who drove her to the area where she had parked her car. As she went to leave the vehicle, Barraza allegedly pulled her arm and tried to kiss her.

The victim pushed Barraza away, who reportedly said, “I always get what I want,” the affidavit states. Barraza then allegedly climbed on top of the woman and assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

The victim told police that she told Barraza no multiple times and had not given him consent to have sex with her.

Barraza was arrested later that day and booked on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
Governor Abbott signs Leilah Hernandez Act into law
Construction of a new overpass begins Monday
Midland Traffic Alert: New Overpass Construction begins along I-20
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car

Latest News

John, Cynthia and Justin Warren.
Three suspects charged with defrauding Midland County for more than $1 million
Workers repair a power line in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021, during the winter storm that left many...
Texas Legislature close to approving billions to pay for winter storm financial fallout
Congressman August Pfluger speaks outside of a border facility in El Paso on Monday, March 15.
Rep. August Pfluger introduces bills to address Border Crisis in Texas
INTERVIEW: May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Self-care tips to remember for Mental Health Awareness Month