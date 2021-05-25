Midland man accused of sexually assaulting woman after offering her a ride

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police have arrested a Midland man who they say sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a ride.

Cesar Barraza, 33, has been charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital early Saturday for a report of a woman who had been assaulted.

The victim told police that hours before, she had gone to a bar with her boyfriend. There they met a man, identified as Barraza, who went with them to a second bar.

While at the bar, the victim’s boyfriend left for the bathroom and never came back, according to the affidavit. Barraza then reportedly told the victim that her boyfriend had left her at the bar.

The victim called for an Uber and walked outside the bar to wait. Barraza then offered to take her home before offering her a ride to where her vehicle was parked at the other bar.

According to the affidavit, the victim accepted the offer and rode with Barraza, who drove her to the area where she had parked her car. As she went to leave the vehicle, Barraza allegedly pulled her arm and tried to kiss her.

The victim pushed Barraza away, who reportedly said, “I always get what I want,” the affidavit states. Barraza then allegedly climbed on top of the woman and assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

The victim told police that she told Barraza no multiple times and had not given him consent to have sex with her.

Barraza was arrested later that day and booked on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.