Midland International Airport prepares for uptick in air travel over holiday weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland International Air and Space Port expects a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend as many people are set to travel for this unofficial start of summer.

According to AAA Travel Forecast, more than 6 million Americans are expected to fly this memorial day weekend.

That would make this holiday the biggest travel weekend since the pandemic began.

It’s nearly impossible to find a parking spot at MAF these days as people are starting to fly again.

Director of airports Justine Ruff says the number of people flying out of midland is comparable to the air travel in 2017.

“2019 was the best year we’ve had since the 80s. So 2017′s not bad,” said Ruff.

Airlines like Southwest, United, and American are adding new flights to the schedule and using bigger planes for seating more people.

Ruff says if you booked flight months in advance, the itinerary for your flight might change as flights get added.

“A lot of flights are getting moved right now. I think that when the schedule came out, they still didn’t know when it was going to end. They probably had a pretty bare-bones schedule, and now they are falling back in,” said Ruff.

MAF opened up the covered parking spots to prepare for more travelers - and within 48 hours, all the spots were full.

Ruff says you need to arrive at the airport early or you risk missing your flight.

“We did have some people a few weeks ago who missed their flight Thursday morning, and every flight was full then until Saturday afternoon. They did not get to leave until Saturday. That’s something to consider - getting here a few minutes earlier is worth it,” said Ruff.

If you’re planning to fly out of MAF this weekend, Ruff says you can expect a full flight and long lines at TSA checkpoints.

