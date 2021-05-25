Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs

(CNN) – Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of plates, bowls and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware, made from renewable sources, can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of the products were sold in the United States. Another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them have broken, and four injuries have been reported. Two of them required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.