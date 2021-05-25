DPS identifies Midland man killed in truck-train crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in Martin County on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gary Carr, 56, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash involving a train on the south service road of I-20 east of Stanton at 3:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a Ford F-150 had been hit by a train. The driver, identified as Carr, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling along the service road when it left the roadway and drove onto the railroad tracks, where it was hit by the train.

DPS says that the investigation is ongoing.

