Advertisement

DPS identifies Midland man killed in truck-train crash

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in Martin County on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gary Carr, 56, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash involving a train on the south service road of I-20 east of Stanton at 3:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a Ford F-150 had been hit by a train. The driver, identified as Carr, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling along the service road when it left the roadway and drove onto the railroad tracks, where it was hit by the train.

DPS says that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of a new overpass begins Monday
Midland Traffic Alert: New Overpass Construction begins along I-20
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit
House fire kills man in Andrews

Latest News

Alpine City Council appoints interim staff after firings
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
Governor Abbott signs Leilah Hernandez Act into law
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/25
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/25
Alpine City Council appoints interim staff after firings
Alpine City Council appoints interim staff after firings