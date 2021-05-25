Advertisement

Charity golf tournament held for First Priority Permian Basin

First Priority Permian Basin works to spread the gospel message to students in Midland-Odessa
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Priority Permian Basin held their first golf tournament fundraiser Monday at Greentree Country Club.

Golfers played in both morning and afternoon rounds to help the organization.

First priority aims to reach out to students to engage them to attend church or become more aware of the gospel of Christ.

CBS7 was also a part of Monday’s event.

For more information on First Priority Permian Basin, visit https://firstprioritypb.org/.

