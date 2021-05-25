Charity golf tournament held for First Priority Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Priority Permian Basin held their first golf tournament fundraiser Monday at Greentree Country Club.

Golfers played in both morning and afternoon rounds to help the organization.

First priority aims to reach out to students to engage them to attend church or become more aware of the gospel of Christ.

CBS7 was also a part of Monday’s event.

For more information on First Priority Permian Basin, visit https://firstprioritypb.org/.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.