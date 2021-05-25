Advertisement

Alpine City Council appoints interim staff after firings

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Alpine’s City Council met Monday night to appoint interim staff after several employees were fired last week.

Megan Antrim was appointed as interim City Manager without permission to make personnel changes. Gio Calderon was named as interim City Secretary.

During the meeting, Council Member Chris Rodriguez made a motion to appoint the positions in open session rather than executive session in a plea for transparency. That motion failed.

An Alpine citizen who attended the meeting asked for an explanation as to why the City Manager and City Secretary were fired and was told it was not on the agenda.

Former Alpine City Attorney Sandy Wilson resigned from her post immediately after the council voted to terminate the contracts.

In an interview with CBS7, Wilson was adamant that she had to step away from the City of Alpine because she believes these terminations open the city up to serious lawsuits.

Wilson said both employees earned excellent performance reviews and multiple citizens spoke up to defend them at the meeting.

