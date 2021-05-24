Advertisement

Two fire stations coming to Midland in the summer

In the not-to-distant future, the city of Midland will welcome two new fire stations: Fire...

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Midland is set to open some new fire stations in the coming months.

In the not-to-distant future, the city of Midland will welcome two new fire stations: Fire Station five and Fire Station 11.

Fire Station number five will be located on Golf Course Road and North Garfield Street.

FIre station number 11 will be located on Briarwood.

According to the city of Midland, station five was an existing station, the old station was demolished and the new one was built on the same site. It will service the same area of Midland.

Fire station 11 will be a brand new facility, once both are open, Midland will have a total of 11 operational fire stations.

Both facilities are slated to open in the beginning of July.

