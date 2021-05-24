Permian Basin Ride of Silence set for Tuesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Ride of Silence was postponed due to severe weather, but riders still gathered to honor cyclists killed while riding.

Three years ago, Jason Haislip was cycling with his two friends - Camron Stotts and Mike Mestas - when a drunk driver hit them.

Stotts and Mestas died as a result of the collision, and Haislip was severely injured.

Haislip says he participates in the Ride of Silence because he wants people to be aware of the dangers cyclists face on the road.

“Ever since we were run over, it definitely has a deeper meaning than what it did before. You take for granted the dangers on the road,” said Haislip.

Midland has an ordinance in place that requires drivers to leave a distance of three feet between themselves and a cyclist.

Haislip says that most of the time, drivers respect cyclists, but some people aren’t as accommodating.

“The people that are out there riding are mothers, fathers, parents, kids, daughters, all that. They have a family waiting for them to get home. These people are just getting some exercise. Let them get it over with, go around. It’s not that much of an inconvenience,” said Haislip.

The Permian Basin Ride of Silence organizer John Floyd says he wants the ride to educate the public about sharing the road with cyclists.

The 14-mile bike ride is rescheduled for next Tuesday.

