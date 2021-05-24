Advertisement

Permian Basin Ride of Silence set for Tuesday

The Permian Basin Ride of Silence was postponed due to severe weather last week.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Ride of Silence was postponed due to severe weather, but riders still gathered to honor cyclists killed while riding.

Three years ago, Jason Haislip was cycling with his two friends - Camron Stotts and Mike Mestas - when a drunk driver hit them.

Stotts and Mestas died as a result of the collision, and Haislip was severely injured.

Haislip says he participates in the Ride of Silence because he wants people to be aware of the dangers cyclists face on the road.

“Ever since we were run over, it definitely has a deeper meaning than what it did before. You take for granted the dangers on the road,” said Haislip.

Midland has an ordinance in place that requires drivers to leave a distance of three feet between themselves and a cyclist.

Haislip says that most of the time, drivers respect cyclists, but some people aren’t as accommodating.

“The people that are out there riding are mothers, fathers, parents, kids, daughters, all that. They have a family waiting for them to get home. These people are just getting some exercise. Let them get it over with, go around. It’s not that much of an inconvenience,” said Haislip.

The Permian Basin Ride of Silence organizer John Floyd says he wants the ride to educate the public about sharing the road with cyclists.

The 14-mile bike ride is rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
House fire kills man in Andrews
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
A window on Lowell Kirkland's Jeep was smashed out during a burglary.
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
Unaccompanied teenagers arriving at the holding facility in Pecos on April 16, 2021
FIRST ON CBS7: Number of migrant minors more than doubles at Pecos facility, Midland facility at half- capacity

Latest News

In the not-to-distant future, the city of Midland will welcome two new fire stations: Fire...
Two fire stations coming to Midland in the summer
Girl Scouts honored its four 2021 Women of Distinction with a Maskerade Gala and dinner...
Girl Scouts celebrate its 2021 Women of Distinction
Midland College pinning ceremony for Midland ISD students
Midland college hosted their traditional pinning ceremony
Midland college hosted their traditional pinning ceremony
Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit