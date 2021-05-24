Advertisement

Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit

By Camila Rueda
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Presidio County deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon on highway 80 West of Marfa.

Officials say that many people were jumping out of the truck as it was speeding along the highway.

The sheriff’s office says four undocumented immigrants were arrested as well as another passenger; however, the driver was not caught after bailing from the truck. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you are in or around Marfa or Alpine, the sheriff’s office asks that you not pick up any hitch hikers.

