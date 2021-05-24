Midland College pinning ceremony for Midland ISD students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland college hosted their traditional pinning ceremony for Midland ISD students who are graduating from the Midland College/Midland ISD Health Sciences College and Careers Academy.

This was all at the Scharbauer Student Center.

Friday’s ceremonies honored students who completed the pharmacy technician and emergency medical technician programs.

Saturday morning’s events honored MISD students who completed the patient care technician program, as well as students graduating from the nurse aide practicum program.

