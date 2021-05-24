Legendz Barbershop hosts community appreciation event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland’s Legendz Barbershop was busier than usual Sunday, and it wasn’t for people coming in getting their haircut, but with people coming out to celebrate.

The owner of Legendz Barbershop said today wasn’t just about celebrating a 3-year anniversary. It was a day of reflection on how far the shop has come.

“I started in November [2017] with seven barbers, and now we have 17 barbers,” said Legendz owner Junior Guevera.

Guevera said because of the community’s support, each year, the shop hosts a day of appreciation for supporting his vision, which’s now a reality.

“Usually, what we do is like a client celebration. But we decided to change it to where it’s just the community coming together because even though they are in our clients as well, we’re just trying to get everyone together and be somebody better in the community,” said Guevera.

Legendz’s 3rd annual community appreciation event included local vendors, a car show, an art show, and games for the whole family.

“And each and every year, it seems to get bigger and better, which is a good thing,” said Guevera.

Guevera said he hopes the community continues to support his barbershop so it can expand and become a staple in the midland area.

“By the grace of God, we are continuing to grow, and like I said, there’s something special coming in store soon..... so will stay tuned for that,” said Guevera.

CBS7 Reporter Stephanie Douglas: Oh, could you give us a little bit of what we should stay tuned for?

“Well, with us being at capacity right now, we have a vision, and with me and my team in the community surrounding us and helping us and supporting us, there will be a Legendz 2.”

