Girl Scouts celebrate its 2021 Women of Distinction

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest is celebrating its 2021 Women of Distinction.

Girl Scouts honored its four 2021 Women of Distinction with a Maskerade Gala and dinner Saturday evening at the Midland Country Club.

The honorees were:

- Libby Campbell, the executive director of the West Texas Food Bank

- Sharla Hotchkiss, former Midland City Council member

- Shelby Landgraf, CBS7 evening co-anchor and interim news director

- Susan Spratlen, former vice president of Permian Affairs for Pioneer Natural Resources

This marked the 29th annual Women of Distinction celebration. Since 1992, this event has honored some 150 West Texas women who’ve made a lasting impact in the community.

The proceeds from the Women of Distinction event supports various Girl Scout activities and programs for Girl Scouts throughout West Texas.

