Emergency personnel participate in mock plane crash at Midland International

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Federal Aviation Administration requires the Midland International Air and Space Port to conduct a disaster drill every three years.

Due to COVID-19, Friday’s drill looked a little different than in years past.

Over 100 first responders from Midland and Odessa spent the morning treating “victims” of a mock plane crash.

COVID-19 protocols restricted the number of people involved, so live victims were replaced with mannequins.

While plane crashes are rare, both airport and emergency operations stressed how crucial it is to be prepared if one does occur.

Firefighters, police, and EMTs arrived at today’s mock plane crash and immediately set up a triage to treat victims.

“Normally, we would use volunteers, and they would actually be able to talk to the responders. This was a little bit different. In one way, it went a little bit quicker because our triage was done very quickly. Then we had them loaded, taken to the treatment area behind me, and loaded into the ambulance and taken to one of three hospitals,” said aircraft rescue firefighting chief James Lary.

Although mannequins were mainly used as the “victims” of the crash, Midland Fire Department cadets got the chance to participate as “walking wounded.”

The cadets wouldn’t be involved in an actual plane crash, so this disaster drill presented a unique learning experience for them.

“We have police and fire out here who have responded to the scene. We even have the fire cadets who acted as walking wounded. Then they came back and are learning how to triage, so everything has gone very well,” said airport operations supervisor Maelyn O’Connor.

Despite the wind and a few communication issues, participants say the drill was a success.

“Command staff worked with me extremely well on this. They educated their personnel. Honestly, I think this can always improve, but it was near flawless,” said Lary.

Next week, everyone involved in the disaster drill will have a debriefing about what went well and where improvements need to be made.

