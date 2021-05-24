Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – A camera caught a car barreling down a sidewalk near Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach area.

“That’s really scary,” said driver Kathy Gotcher. “There’s a lot of kids and older people and people who wouldn’t be paying attention who could’ve got hit by that car.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about the reckless driver on Saturday. They later found the car crashed near a marina.

“We don’t want to have a crash and lose somebody’s loved one,” said Tom Trentadue, another driver who saw the video. “I don’t want to be in a car crash and get hit by a reckless driver as I’m driving on the road because someone’s driving on the sidewalk going 100 miles.”

The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.

There were no injuries. The car was reported as stolen.

