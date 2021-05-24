Advertisement

Betenbough Homes targeted in cyberattack

Earlier this month, Betenbough Homes found out that its computer systems were the victim of a cyberattack.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this month, Betenbough Homes found out that its computer systems were the victim of a cyberattack.

Much like the cyberattack on the colonial pipeline, Betenbough Homes was targeted by hackers who held the computer system for ransom.

The company removed the malware from its system, but the worry is that personal information was stolen from people who use the system.

On May third, Betenbough Homes found out that hackers targeted the company and were able to gain access to the computer system.

Upon finding out about the security breach, Vice President Corey Lusk says the Betenbough immediately consulted legal help to protect those affected.

“This is an evil attack on our company. The potentially at-risk group includes our customers, our partners, and our employees. I want to say we are truly sorry for that, and we hate that this has happened,” said Lusk.

The majority of people affected by the hack are located in Texas - where Betenbough Homes owns properties in Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, and Amarillo.

The company is in the process of notifying all of the individuals who could have had their information stolen.

“We have already sent emails out to anyone in the at-risk group that could have been potentially affected. I think opening up that dialogue immediately can really bring peace,” said Lusk.

Betenbough Homes is offering a year of identity theft protection to anyone at risk of having stolen information.

A cybersecurity firm and the FBI have launched an official investigation into the cyberattack on Betenbough Homes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
House fire kills man in Andrews
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
A window on Lowell Kirkland's Jeep was smashed out during a burglary.
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
Unaccompanied teenagers arriving at the holding facility in Pecos on April 16, 2021
FIRST ON CBS7: Number of migrant minors more than doubles at Pecos facility, Midland facility at half- capacity

Latest News

In the not-to-distant future, the city of Midland will welcome two new fire stations: Fire...
Two fire stations coming to Midland in the summer
Girl Scouts honored its four 2021 Women of Distinction with a Maskerade Gala and dinner...
Girl Scouts celebrate its 2021 Women of Distinction
Midland College pinning ceremony for Midland ISD students
Midland college hosted their traditional pinning ceremony
Midland college hosted their traditional pinning ceremony
Presidio County deputies continue to search for driver behind high-speed pursuit