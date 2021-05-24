Betenbough Homes targeted in cyberattack

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this month, Betenbough Homes found out that its computer systems were the victim of a cyberattack.

Much like the cyberattack on the colonial pipeline, Betenbough Homes was targeted by hackers who held the computer system for ransom.

The company removed the malware from its system, but the worry is that personal information was stolen from people who use the system.

On May third, Betenbough Homes found out that hackers targeted the company and were able to gain access to the computer system.

Upon finding out about the security breach, Vice President Corey Lusk says the Betenbough immediately consulted legal help to protect those affected.

“This is an evil attack on our company. The potentially at-risk group includes our customers, our partners, and our employees. I want to say we are truly sorry for that, and we hate that this has happened,” said Lusk.

The majority of people affected by the hack are located in Texas - where Betenbough Homes owns properties in Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, and Amarillo.

The company is in the process of notifying all of the individuals who could have had their information stolen.

“We have already sent emails out to anyone in the at-risk group that could have been potentially affected. I think opening up that dialogue immediately can really bring peace,” said Lusk.

Betenbough Homes is offering a year of identity theft protection to anyone at risk of having stolen information.

A cybersecurity firm and the FBI have launched an official investigation into the cyberattack on Betenbough Homes.

