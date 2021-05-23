Advertisement

House fire kills man in Andrews

(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a house fire early this morning in Andrews, according to the Andrews County News.

Firefighters arrived at a home near 300 NW 8th St. to battle a house fire. They quickly located the man, 64, who lived alone, and transported him to Permian Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The Andrews Police Department has requested the State Fire Marshal’s Office help with the investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

