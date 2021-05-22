Advertisement

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Andrews police report Roger Aviles had multiple explicit images of children on his phone.
Andrews man arrested for child pornography
A window on Lowell Kirkland's Jeep was smashed out during a burglary.
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated
DPS identifies 21-year-old killed in Reeves County crash Tuesday morning

Latest News

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Unaccompanied teenagers arriving at the holding facility in Pecos on April 16, 2021
FIRST ON CBS7: Number of migrant minors more than doubles at Pecos facility, Midland facility at half- capacity