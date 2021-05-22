Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
Andrews police report Roger Aviles had multiple explicit images of children on his phone.
Andrews man arrested for child pornography
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated
A window on Lowell Kirkland's Jeep was smashed out during a burglary.
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
DPS identifies 21-year-old killed in Reeves County crash Tuesday morning

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Unaccompanied teenagers arriving at the holding facility in Pecos on April 16, 2021
FIRST ON CBS7: Number of migrant minors more than doubles at Pecos facility, Midland facility at half- capacity
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training