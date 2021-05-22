Odessa law enforcement kicks off Project Graduation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Graduation ceremonies start this evening and run through next weekend, but amid all the happy celebrations, Odessa police and community leaders are issuing a somber reminder.

It’s all part of project graduation that kicked off this morning.

Bryn Dodd shared the heartbreak of losing her son Evan Hill last year in a drunk driving crash.

This weekend through next week, Odessa police will be on high alert for underage drinking, parties, and drug use.

As a grieving mother, Dodd is begging students and parents alike to make responsible decisions.

