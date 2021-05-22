Odessa law enforcement kicks off Project Graduation
As part of Project Graduation, police will be on high alert for underage drinking and drug use
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Graduation ceremonies start this evening and run through next weekend, but amid all the happy celebrations, Odessa police and community leaders are issuing a somber reminder.
It’s all part of project graduation that kicked off this morning.
Bryn Dodd shared the heartbreak of losing her son Evan Hill last year in a drunk driving crash.
This weekend through next week, Odessa police will be on high alert for underage drinking, parties, and drug use.
As a grieving mother, Dodd is begging students and parents alike to make responsible decisions.
