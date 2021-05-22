Advertisement

Odessa law enforcement kicks off Project Graduation

As part of Project Graduation, police will be on high alert for underage drinking and drug use
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Graduation ceremonies start this evening and run through next weekend, but amid all the happy celebrations, Odessa police and community leaders are issuing a somber reminder.

It’s all part of project graduation that kicked off this morning.

Bryn Dodd shared the heartbreak of losing her son Evan Hill last year in a drunk driving crash.

This weekend through next week, Odessa police will be on high alert for underage drinking, parties, and drug use.

As a grieving mother, Dodd is begging students and parents alike to make responsible decisions.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband
The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated
Andrews police report Roger Aviles had multiple explicit images of children on his phone.
Andrews man arrested for child pornography
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect

Latest News

A window on Lowell Kirkland's Jeep was smashed out during a burglary.
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators
Andrews police report Roger Aviles had multiple explicit images of children on his phone.
Andrews man arrested for child pornography
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband