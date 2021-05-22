FIRST ON CBS7: Number of migrant minors more than doubles at Pecos facility, Midland facility at half- capacity

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More unaccompanied migrant children have been moved into the holding facility in Pecos County, according to a report released to CBS7 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Friday, 1,292 teenagers were housed at the temporary federal facility at the Target Logistics man camp in Pecos. The male and female children are 13 years old to 17-years-old. The facility had around 125 children when it was first opened on April 6th, 2021. By April 16th, the facility reported caring for 500 teenagers.

The Pecos facility can house up to 2,000 children, according to the federal agency. A CBS News report published this week cited HHS documents that reveal the agency is planning on filling the Pecos facility to capacity.

Meanwhile, the temporary federal holding facility for unaccompanied minors in Midland County was filled to half its capacity Friday night. The Cotton Logistics man camp- turned intake center for migrant children- housed 301 children as of May 21st, according to HHS. The site houses girls 17-years-old and younger, and boys under the age of 12 years old.

The Midland site opened on March 14th, and its current capacity is 601 beds.

Federal officials reiterated Friday the two facilities are temporary. The report released to CBS7 called them “emergency intake sites.”

The report also cited the mission of these intake sites.

“The Midland EIS [emergency intake site] provides needed capacity to accept children referred by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) into ORR care where they can be safely processed, cared for, and either unified with a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer- term care...”

Congress has defined an unaccompanied child as someone who is not legally a U.S. citizen, is 17 years old and younger, and who does not have a parent or legal guardian in the U.S. who is available to take custody of them.

Children who are apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are transferred into the custody of the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). The office is legally required to care for the children until they are unified with a sponsor and while their immigration cases move forward in the system.

As of May 20th, around 19,171 children were in the care of ORR. The agency operates a network of more than 200 facilities and programs in 22 states.

