Burglarized six times, Odessa man seeks public’s help catching perpetrators

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lowell Kirkland’s family has lived in the same home off Golder Ave. for fifty years, nearly all his life.

It’s a life he describes as peaceful until recently when it was burglarized. Not once. Not twice.

“From November until now, it’s probably been about six or seven times,” Kirkland said.

He’s filed numerous police reports.

“I don’t know what else to do. I’m at my wit’s end,” he said.

He says the police told him they need more information.

“That’s when I contacted Channel 7 to make an impassioned plea to the public,” he said. “If you know something, please give me a heads up or give them a heads up.”

The list of items Kirkland says he’s had stolen is extensive: numerous televisions, a furnace, food, tools, family heirlooms, an SUV, and even a security camera.

He’s had so many televisions stolen, he’s putting off buying another until the perpetrators are caught.

“I won’t buy another one until this comes to an end,” he said.

But getting to that end is proving difficult. Like many people, Kirkland works paycheck-to-paycheck as a machinist. He’s worried he’s going to have to cash in his retirement to replace items and protect his home.

“This is not how my city of Odessa is supposed to be,” the 50-year resident said. “It’s always been a friendly, big-small town.”

And despite the burglaries and financial complications, he’s not giving up on his city, his neighborhood, or his home.

“A lot of the memories of my life are in this home,” he said. “It’s not easy to walk away from.”

