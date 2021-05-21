Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
Ector County ISD releases graduation information for Class of 2021 & Class of 2020

Latest News

A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire threatens TV news studio in California
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
RAW: Long airport lines in Boston
Then-President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General Bill Barr are shown in this file photo....
CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records