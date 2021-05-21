Advertisement

Odessa police searching for woman suspected of killing her husband

Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them...
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Clara Jassmin Ledward is to contact them immediately.(Odessa Police)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa police are searching for a woman they believe is responsible for killing her husband.

OPD wrote in a press release that Clara Jassmin Ledward is wanted for the murder of Jacob Ledward.

She was last seen driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number LXZ3998.

Clara also goes by several aliases including Tatiana Ledward, Clara Hays and Tatiana Hays.

If you know where this woman is, you’re encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

