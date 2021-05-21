Advertisement

Moonlight Market event kicks off farmers market season

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Friday, Medical Center Hospital will be holding its first-ever moonlight market to kick off farmers market season.

Like most events, it was canceled last year because of COVID.

“For us to be able to return to offering a farmers market to the community, this has been something Medical Center has done since 2014,” said MCH, Community Relation Manager Susan Thorton.

The Friday moonlight market event aims to get the community ready for the farmers market season.

The market will have live local musicians, fresh produce, food trucks, crafts, and more.

“We’re providing the opportunity to our community to be able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and maybe have access to things that they might not see on the ordinary market,” said Thorton.

More than 20 vendors are set to take part in the moonlight market.

“Our vendors and our customers make our market community so very special and we appreciate both of them,” said Thorton. “So that’s another reason why we wanted to have this event, it’s just to celebrate our market and our vendors and to welcome the community back to the market here at Medical Center.

The Moonlight Market is set from 6-8 PM in MCH’s parking lot.

Next month, the traditional daytime MCH farmers market will return.

The first one is set for June 26th And will run every 4th Saturday through September.

