MISD gives out free book packs to pre-k students

MISD says it’s all to help keep the youngest students engaged in learning over the summer
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hundreds of Midland ISD pre-k students will get a free pack of books ahead of the summer.MISD is handing out more than 750 book packs to its pre-k students on Friday.

The book packs are available in English and Spanish. Each one includes 5 books along with activity sheets to promote comprehension.

MISD says it’s all to help keep the youngest students engaged in learning over the summer.

