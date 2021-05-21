Midland ISD Commencement Ceremonies

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s commencement ceremonies have been set.

Here are the dates and times.

Lee High: May 27th at 8:30 pm at Grande Communications Stadium

Coleman High: May 27th at 3:00 pm at the Midland College Chaparral Center

Midland High: May 28th at 8:30 pm at Grande Communications Stadium

For more information on commencement, visit https://www.midlandisd.net/.

