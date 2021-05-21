Midland ISD Commencement Ceremonies
The three ceremonies will take place in late May
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s commencement ceremonies have been set.
Here are the dates and times.
Lee High: May 27th at 8:30 pm at Grande Communications Stadium
Coleman High: May 27th at 3:00 pm at the Midland College Chaparral Center
Midland High: May 28th at 8:30 pm at Grande Communications Stadium
For more information on commencement, visit https://www.midlandisd.net/.
