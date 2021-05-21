Howard College offers fast track CNA Certification

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - HC is offering students the opportunity to earn their Certified Nurses Aid certificate in less than a month.

The program takes a traditional 5 to 6 week CNA course and condenses it down to 2 to 3 weeks.

The first CNA certificate program runs June 1 – 23, 2021. The second runs July 5 – 22, 2021.

Howard College says the course costs $670 plus the background check. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

For more information regarding program details and financial aid or to register, contact Crecia Little at 432-264-5649 or clittle@howardcollege.edu.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.