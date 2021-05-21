Advertisement

Howard College offers fast track CNA Certification

Howard College is offering two fast track programs in the field of nursing this summer.
HC offers CNA fast track
HC offers CNA fast track(Geof Harral - Parkhill Smith and Cooper | None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - HC is offering students the opportunity to earn their Certified Nurses Aid certificate in less than a month.

The program takes a traditional 5 to 6 week CNA course and condenses it down to 2 to 3 weeks.

The first CNA certificate program runs June 1 – 23, 2021. The second runs July 5 – 22, 2021.

Howard College says the course costs $670 plus the background check. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

For more information regarding program details and financial aid or to register, contact Crecia Little at 432-264-5649 or clittle@howardcollege.edu.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting

Latest News

MISD free books
MISD gives out free book packs to pre-k students
MISD free books
MISD free books
The Friday moonlight market event aims to get the community ready for the farmers market season.
Moonlight Market event kicks off farmers market season
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated