Exchange student gets a surprise

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Permian High School exchange student from South Korea, got a special surprise from her teacher Thursday.

Chaeha Kim spent the entire 2020-2021 school year at Permian and is an AP/Honors world geography student in the 9th grade level.

On Thursday, her world geography teacher, Dr. Bob Breshah presented her with Texas flag that was flown over the state capitol from State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

We asked her about her experience here in West Texas.

“I’m glad that I came to this school. This school is really nice and I love Permian high school. I’m just thankful for everyone my friends and my teachers they’ve helped me a lot because at first I had trouble listening English it was so hard but now I want to stay here,” says Kim.

Dr. Breshah says that he was impressed with her academic performance especially since English isn’t her first language, and accomplishing what she could during covid-19.

