Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven’t been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
Ector County ISD releases graduation information for Class of 2021 & Class of 2020

Latest News

Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Prince William levied harsh criticism after a report confirmed deceptive practices were used to...
Princes William and Harry denounce BBC over Princess Diana interview
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas