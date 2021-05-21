Career Day in Greenwood gives students a ‘Reality Check’

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) -

Students at James R. Brooks Middle School in Greenwood got a reality check on Thursday at a career fair.

That career fair was aptly named ‘Reality Check Day’.

During the event, students had the opportunity to check out many different career paths and delve into what each job consists of and what qualifications are needed to enter that respective field.

There were dozens of representatives from different industries present, including CBS7 Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller who discusses the intricacies of forecasting the weather in West Texas for television.

The ‘Reality Check’ Day gave students the opportunity to see what field interests them and what they may want to do post-graduation from high school.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.