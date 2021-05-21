Advertisement

Career Day in Greenwood gives students a ‘Reality Check’

Reality Check Day at Brooks Middle School in Greenwood
Reality Check Day at Brooks Middle School in Greenwood(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) -

Students at James R. Brooks Middle School in Greenwood got a reality check on Thursday at a career fair.

That career fair was aptly named ‘Reality Check Day’.

During the event, students had the opportunity to check out many different career paths and delve into what each job consists of and what qualifications are needed to enter that respective field.

There were dozens of representatives from different industries present, including CBS7 Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller who discusses the intricacies of forecasting the weather in West Texas for television.

The ‘Reality Check’ Day gave students the opportunity to see what field interests them and what they may want to do post-graduation from high school.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
Ector County ISD releases graduation information for Class of 2021 & Class of 2020

Latest News

Midland and Odessa holding movies in the park
Movies in the park begins this weekend
In-person graduations return to ECISD
HC offers CNA fast track
Howard College offers fast track CNA Certification
MISD free books
MISD gives out free book packs to pre-k students