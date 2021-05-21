Advertisement

Big Bend National Park to reopen more trails Monday

The trails along the Chisos Mountains have been closed since April 8 because of the South Rim...
The trails along the Chisos Mountains have been closed since April 8 because of the South Rim Fire.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -

Hikers rejoice! Big Bend National Park announced it’s about to reopen a series of trails in the Chisos Mountains that were impacted by the South Rim Fire. They will reopen on Monday, May 24.

That fire burned 1,341 acres throughout the mountains, forcing the park to close trails for seven weeks.

“After seven weeks of closures, we are glad to be able to safely open up access to the Chisos Mountains trail system, so hikers can enjoy many of the park’s highlights, including the South Rim and Emory Peak,” Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said in a press release.

Keep in mind, hikers will be walking through areas that have been burned at various points. Park rangers advise visitors to watch out for falling trees, especially when the winds pick up.

The trails that will reopen include:

  • Pinnacles Trail
  • Emory Peak Trail
  • South Rim Trail
  • Boot Canyon Trail
  • Colima Trail

The East Rim Trail is going to open June 1 when the existing Peregrine Falcon Nesting Closure lifts. As for the Juniper Canyon area, that will remain closed for now due to hot spots in the area.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers

Latest News

(Source: MISD)
Midland ISD Commencement Ceremonies
A Permian High School exchange student from South Korea, got a special surprise from her teacher
Exchange student gets a surprise
Reality Check Day at Brooks Middle School in Greenwood
Career Day in Greenwood gives students a ‘Reality Check’
Midland and Odessa holding movies in the park
Movies in the park begins this weekend