Andrews man arrested for child pornography

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -

An Andrews man has been arrested for child pornography.

Police report they had been investigating a tip about a tenant uploading images of child pornography in the residence where 22-year-old Roger Aviles lived.

According to the police report, Aviles later admitted to having multiple explicit images of children on his phone and those images were discovered by police when he allowed investigators to search his phone.

Aviles was then taken into custody and charged with child pornography. His bond is set at $15,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.