Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right...
Two City of Alpine employees terminated, one quits in heated meeting
Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Sandy Wilson told CBS7 she had to walk away from the city because she believes this vote is...
Former Alpine city attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated
Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the Institute for Justice, Vietnam veteran José Oliva holds a...
Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to Supreme Court