Advertisement

Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – A California woman knew she had to wear a mask to order food at a restaurant, but she showed up without one anyway and spit at employees who asked her to comply with the rule.

In the video uploaded to TikTok, the maskless customer is seen spitting at employees of an Umai Savory Hot Dogs location Tuesday afternoon.

“You just have to be blatantly disrespectful just to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules,” employee Kristine Nguyen said.

If it weren’t for the plexiglass, Nguyen and her co-workers would’ve been on the receiving end.

They said the woman had just place an order and paid before the confrontation, and that she argued she had a right to remain unmasked.

“This isn’t the first time she’s done it,” employee Michelle Contreras said. “She did it to two other co-workers not so long ago, and she’s done it to our next-door neighbors.”

Owner Dat Thieu confirmed the woman has shown up without a mask at least twice before.

During her previous visit, Thieu said he compromised and allowed her to order and wait outside.

But after her most recent display, he called police, admittedly reluctant to file a report.

“I don’t condone this type of behavior, but you know, at the same time, I don’t really understand everybody’s circumstances, and, you know, I don’t want to make things worse for people than, you know, what they already are,” Thieu said.

The woman took off before police got there, but not before another customer captured the incident on camera.

“We’re here to serve our customers, you know,” Nguyen said. “Honestly, like, if you can’t comply with the rules, you just can’t come in. It’s as simple as that.”

The San Jose Police Department confirmed they responded to the restaurant Tuesday.

Thieu has since filed a report with the department.

Police said the woman has not yet been identified, but they said her behavior can result in misdemeanor assault charges.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect
John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

Latest News

A Louisville bar has apologized for the name of a Britney Spears themed drink.
‘That’s not us’: Louisville bar apologizes for Britney Spears themed drink with insensitive name
A new video of a UFO is leaked and the government says it is authentic.
Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video
In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview