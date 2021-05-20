TxDOT launches survey to plan out future of Loop 338 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT wants your input to plan the future of Loop 338 in Odessa.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to prioritize its six segments of the loop. It’s all part of a public survey the department launched this week to plan improvements.

TxDOT says the study is the first step in the process of deciding where and when the next construction projects will happen.

The online survey will be open through June 7.

