The city manager and city secretary were both terminated, and the city attorney quit right after that decision was made.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -

The Alpine City Council voted to fire several city employees Wednesday night.

Both the city manager and the city secretary were terminated, and another quit after a heated meeting.

The contracts of Erik Zimmer, the city manager, and Cynthia Vasquez, the city secretary, were terminated after new city council member Judy Stokes brought the matter before the council.

The move was met with protests from the public as well as City Attorney Sandy Wilson.

She was so upset over this decision she decided to resign right then.

“This city is about to be subject to probably millions of dollars-worth of lawsuits,” Wilson said. “I will not tolerate illegal behavior, so I am exercising the clause in my contract that’s a material breach made by the city council against my city, and I am resigning immediately. I leave holding my head up high knowing I did the right thing.”

The city council members were split last night when the motion to terminate those contracts came to a vote. Three council members voted in favor of the terminations, one voted against, and one abstained.

