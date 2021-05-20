Scenic Mountain Medical Center hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center is inviting the public to a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.
The clinic will be held on Monday, May 24, from 3-6 p.m. at SMMC’s Whatley Plaza located at 1601 West 11th Place.
Vaccines will be offered for individuals ages 12 and up while supplies last. Second doses will be scheduled 3-4 weeks after the first dose.
More information can be found on the hospital’s website.
