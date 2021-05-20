Advertisement

Midland International Air and Space Port prepares for disaster drill

By Kate Porter
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you see emergency vehicles at the Midland International Air and Space Port this Friday, don’t be alarmed.

The airport is having a disaster drill to prepare local agencies for an emergency.

The disaster drill is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Traditionally, the drill simulates a plane crash, and volunteers pose as victims of the wreck.

This year mannequins will be used as victims, and a bus will be used instead of an aircraft.

“In case of a real emergency, of course, we want everybody to know where they need to go and what they need to do. It’s really important that we test this drill, not only so we know that everybody knows what to do, but there’s always something we can learn and something we can improve on. With this drill, we hope to learn potential issues that may arise if we do have a real emergency out here,” said Maelyn O’Connor, airport operations supervisor.

The disaster drill will take place on Friday morning around 9:30 and last until 1 pm at the latest.

