Former Alpine City Attorney explains why she resigned after two city employees were suddenly terminated

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -

Former Alpine City Attorney Sandy Wilson resigned from her post immediately after the council voted to terminate the contracts of two city employees without an explanation.

She spoke exclusively to CBS7 to explain why she felt she had to walk away from the city.

Wilson was adamant that she had to step away from the City of Alpine because she believes these terminations open the city up to serious lawsuits.

At that Tuesday night meeting, Judy Stokes, a new council member, introduced the motion to terminate both City Manager Erik Zimmer and City Secretary Cynthia Salas, but she declined to give any reason why she felt they need to go.

Wilson said both employees earned excellent performance reviews and multiple citizens spoke up to defend them at the meeting.

Despite this, Stokes and two other council members voted to eliminate them.

Because there was no discussion or reasons given for the termination on record, Wilson thinks the firings will cause major trouble for the city.

“I foresee the lawsuits coming,” Wilson said. “I mean, I hope it doesn’t bankrupt the city and I believe there’s going to be, there is in the works my understanding, there is in the works petitions out there already to repeal three of the council members. They’re the ones who got together and voted without any conversation or dialogue. It’s pretty clear. People were upset. No one was listened to when they got up and spoke Tuesday night. No citizen was listened to. They totally ignored them.”

Wilson said she resigned because she believes staying with the city after this would be unethical.

CBS7 also reached out to Stokes multiple times to hear from her why she wanted to terminate Zimmer and Salas, but we have not heard back.

