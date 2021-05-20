Advertisement

Ector County ISD releases graduation information for Class of 2021 & Class of 2020

Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.(CBS7)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has released information on its eight upcoming graduation ceremonies happening over the next nine days.

Masks will be required for all participants and audience members, and family groups will be required to social distance. A clear bag policy will also be enforced.

Class of 2021

-OCA: Friday, May 21, 6 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center

-OCTECHS: Friday, May 21, 8 .m. at Odessa College Sports Center

-NTO: Thursday, May 27, 7 p.m. at Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center. You will be able to watch the live stream here.

-OHS: Friday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. You will be able to watch the live stream here or through the Mascot Media Odessa app.

-PHS: Saturday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. You will be able to watch the live stream here or through the Mascot Media Permian app.

Class of 2020

-OCA/OCTECHS/NTO: Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. at the Odessa College Sports Center. To alk in the 2020 graduation please call the school to reserve your spot:  NTO: 432-456-6989, OCA: 432-456-6429, OCTECHS 432-456-6409

-OHS: Saturday, May 22, 9:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Reserve your spot here. You will be able to watch the live stream here or through the Mascot Media Odessa app.

-PHS: Saturday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Reserve your spot here. You will be able to watch the live stream here or through the Mascot Media Permian app.

