Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives raises more than $1 million for local non-profits

More than $1 million were raised to help local non-profits.
More than $1 million were raised to help local non-profits.(Permian Basin Gives)
By Shelby Landgraf
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Permian Basin Gives raised more than $1 million for West Texas non-profits in 24-hours on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

More than 1,000 West Texans pulled up the Permian Basin Gives website and donated to a charity or charities of their choice. This year carried a bold goal of raising a total of $2 million dollars across the more than 100 participating nonprofits.

When the clock struck midnight Wednesday morning, more than $1 million was raised. That will go a long way in making a big difference for West Texas nonprofits.

CBS7 was proud to support this community initiative.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Permian Basin Gives
Permian Basin Gives
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game