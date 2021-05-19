Permian Basin Gives raises more than $1 million for local non-profits

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Permian Basin Gives raised more than $1 million for West Texas non-profits in 24-hours on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

More than 1,000 West Texans pulled up the Permian Basin Gives website and donated to a charity or charities of their choice. This year carried a bold goal of raising a total of $2 million dollars across the more than 100 participating nonprofits.

When the clock struck midnight Wednesday morning, more than $1 million was raised. That will go a long way in making a big difference for West Texas nonprofits.

CBS7 was proud to support this community initiative.

