Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect

Police say this man hit another truck and drove away from the scene.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a man they say was involved in a hit and run last month.

On April 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run in the parking lot of Whataburger at 3716 Andrews Highway.

Police learned that a man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado hit another Silverado and drove away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006770.

