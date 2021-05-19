Odessa police searching for hit and run suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a man they say was involved in a hit and run last month.

On April 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run in the parking lot of Whataburger at 3716 Andrews Highway.

Police learned that a man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado hit another Silverado and drove away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006770.

