Odessa College is finalist for $1 million Aspen Prize

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which grants $1 million dollars to an outstanding community college.

The Aspen Prize awards institutions that demonstrate excellence in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, and leadership and culture.

Odessa College is one of only six schools that has been a finalist for the award three or more times, out of more than 1,000 community colleges across the country.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit that seeks to higher education practices, especially for the growing population of students of color and students from low-income backgrounds on American campuses.

For more information on the Aspen Prize or the Aspen Institute, you can visit https://www.aspeninstitute.org/.

