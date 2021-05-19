Advertisement

ECISD Board of Trustees votes to approve plan to raise teacher salaries

The plan would raise salaries to a minimum of $57,000, with bonuses built into the school year
(Fuente: ECISD)
(Fuente: ECISD)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The plan would raise teacher salaries to $57,000 with bonuses built in to the school year.

It would also increase wages for hourly employees to a minimum of $12 an hour.

The board also unanimously voted to hire two new principals within the district.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
Severe Weather Outlook
Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Club Arriba in Midland.
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

Most of the Crane Country Club golf course is underwater right now after last night’s severe...
Severe weather leads to flooding in areas of West Texas
(Source: Odessa College)
Odessa College is finalist for $1 million Aspen Prize
John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
Paranormal Cirque comes to Odessa - Interview with a contortionist
Paranormal Cirque comes to Odessa