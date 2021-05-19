ECISD Board of Trustees votes to approve plan to raise teacher salaries
The plan would raise salaries to a minimum of $57,000, with bonuses built into the school year
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The plan would raise teacher salaries to $57,000 with bonuses built in to the school year.
It would also increase wages for hourly employees to a minimum of $12 an hour.
The board also unanimously voted to hire two new principals within the district.
