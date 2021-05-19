Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman made it her passion to get a bill passed in memory of her brother who needed a kidney transplant but was denied because he was special needs.

On Tuesday that bill was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

Kathleen Kirwan Haynie’s brother Daniel loved to run and even competed in races with the Special Olympics and with his dad.

Haynie traveled to Austin where she testified in committee hearings for the House and Senate on Daniel’s behalf.

House Bill 119 was authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf. It is set to take effect no later than January 1, 2022.

