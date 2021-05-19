Advertisement

Daniel’s Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman made it her passion to get a bill passed in memory of her brother who needed a kidney transplant but was denied because he was special needs.

On Tuesday that bill was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

Kathleen Kirwan Haynie’s brother Daniel loved to run and even competed in races with the Special Olympics and with his dad.

Haynie traveled to Austin where she testified in committee hearings for the House and Senate on Daniel’s behalf.

House Bill 119 was authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf. It is set to take effect no later than January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Cynthia Warren.
Man charged with submitting fraudulent invoices to Midland County for more than $1 million
This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been...
Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street
Students at Texas State University wore masks on the first day of classes last fall.
Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Daniel's Law signed by Governor Greg Abbott
Permian Basin Gives
Permian Basin Gives
More than $1 million were raised to help local non-profits.
Permian Basin Gives raises more than $1 million for local non-profits
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game