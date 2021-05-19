Carry the Load will stop in the Permian Basin to honor fallen military members and first responders

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ahead of Memorial Day, thousands of people who will walk in the Carry the Load relay, for the 10th year, will bring awareness and remind people that the true meaning of Memorial Day is to honor those who died while serving.

Whether it’s a piece of paper or a book bag strapped onto your back, people across the nation are joining in to carry the load of a fallen American hero.

Thursday and Friday walkers in Odessa and Midland will join the 22nd and 23rd leg day of Carry the Load Relay.

West coast relay manager Michael Golden said the relay was founded in 2011 by two navy seals who didn’t want soldiers to be forgotten.

“So they put on backpacks, put weights in those backpacks, and decided to start to walk. While they were walking, an older gentleman had asked, Who are you carrying? So that has become our phrase, who are you carrying?” said Golden.

Since starting the organization, it has raised more than 26 million dollars. The funds go towards medical and mental health, education, job placement, and more.

“I know many people who have served, and I understand the difficulties and trials that they went through,” said Golden. “Many of them had difficulties re-integrating back into society and the things that we do to help those people and also to help the families of those who have lost someone very important.”

Carry the Load relay’s last stop will be in Dallas on May 30th.

To participate or to track the walk’s progress click here.

